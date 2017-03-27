Nancy Carlson

Nancy M. Youngberg Carlson, 75, of Warren, PA., died Thursday afternoon, March 30, 2017 at Warren General Hospital Emergency Room after suffering an apparent heart attack. She was born August 30, 1941 in Jamestown, N.Y., daughter of Gust A. Youngberg and Mary Ethel Dudgeon Youngberg Farley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.