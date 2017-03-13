Nancy Bailey Smith

Nancy Bailey Smith

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Nancy Young Smith, 74, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 12, 2017, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, PA. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worn pennsylvania Mar 11 Rustbeltretard 1
John weber Mar 11 Josh 16
Deer population Mar 8 Blowhole 6
News The revitalization of Russell Mar 8 Full of it 6
News Bernard Fox Mar 7 marcia neil 1
News County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16) Mar 5 Bing 11
Jiggers Mar 2 Pepper 3
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,759 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC