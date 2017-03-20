Morris leads Vincent into PIAA semifi...

Morris leads Vincent into PIAA semifinals

Read more: Times Observer

Morris scored 28 points, 22 of which came in the second half to lead the Colonels to a rout of New Castle, 68-43 in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals Saturday. Vincent was dominant from start to finish, outscoring New Castle in every quarter, including a decisive 21-1 run in the third, earning a date with Quaker Valley in the semifinals Tuesday at Slippery Rock University.

Warren, PA

