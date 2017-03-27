Monday's plea proceedings
A Devon J. Baptiste, Clarendon, to DUI: Highest rate of alcohol - first offense, careless driving, driving on roadways laned for traffic and requiring to display registration card on demand. Charges of DUI: General impairment/incapable of safe driving - first offense, reckless driving, fail to keep right and fail to notify change in address were not prosecuted.
