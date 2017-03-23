Meal and a Movie' fundraiser to benefit Trout Unlimited, April 7
Trout Unlimited Cornplanter Chapter #526 of Warren will be hosting "Meal and a Movie" on April 7 at Pleasant Social Hall. A ticket for the event costs $10, and covers dinner, drink, a dessert, and a presentation.
