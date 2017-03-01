Martin Hinton
He was preceded in death by the following grandparents, Arlene Hinton and Charlie Hinton; A.W. Smith and Sarah Smith. He is survived by his parents; sons, Charles M. Hinton and wife Lauren of Streetsboro, OH; Joseph M. Hinton of Lander, Pa; 3 grandchildren, Ella Tuber-ville; Elijah Hinton; and Mackenzie Hinton; and sis-ter, Sharon Carter and hus-band Robert of Phoenixville, Pa.
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John weber
|12 hr
|???
|5
|The revitalization of Russell
|12 hr
|Bing
|5
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|12 hr
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Mar 2
|Bing
|3
|Doesn't seem to be anything to do here.
|Mar 2
|Bing
|2
|Bike Path
|Feb 26
|Rustbeltretard
|2
