Martin Hinton

He was preceded in death by the following grandparents, Arlene Hinton and Charlie Hinton; A.W. Smith and Sarah Smith. He is survived by his parents; sons, Charles M. Hinton and wife Lauren of Streetsboro, OH; Joseph M. Hinton of Lander, Pa; 3 grandchildren, Ella Tuber-ville; Elijah Hinton; and Mackenzie Hinton; and sis-ter, Sharon Carter and hus-band Robert of Phoenixville, Pa.

