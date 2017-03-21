Marion Klakamp
Mrs. Klakamp was a native of Warren, Pennsylvania, a former resident of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, having made Aiken her recent home. She was formerly employed by the Northwest Savings in Warren before moving to Florida where she retired from Security First Federal.
