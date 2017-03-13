Marino off to fast start, Vincent get...

Marino off to fast start, Vincent gets first win

Several college baseball and softball programs wrapped up trips south this weekend, including Thiel College's eight-game stint at the Gene Cusic Classic in Fort Myers, Florida. Jake Marino is off to a fast start for the Tomcats, recording a hit in all seven games he's started.

