Man ruptures gas line on - no trespas...

Man ruptures gas line on - no trespassing' road, charged with felony

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Anthony Thomas Pollaro, 26, of Warren, entered Owens Rd., a privately owned road in North Warren, with his vehicle. Pollaro's vehicle became stuck in the mud and struck a gas well, releasing natural gas into the air for approximately four hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bike Path 18 hr HappySchlappy 3
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways 21 hr Rubicon con 1
Jasmine Lindgren Wed Backdoor Knockin 5
Ice cream man Mar 18 Bartender 1
Worn pennsylvania Mar 11 Rustbeltretard 1
Deer population Mar 8 Blowhole 6
News The revitalization of Russell Mar 8 Full of it 6
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,156 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC