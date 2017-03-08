Man facing 7 years in prision for all...

Man facing 7 years in prision for allegedly escaping jail and conspiring opiod deals

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Jason Lawrence Pattison, Sr., 35, 11729 Rt. 27, Grand Valley, was charged on February 1 by Sheriff Ken Klakamp with escape and criminal attempt - contraband/controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John weber 2 hr Bloomenthal 13
Deer population Wed Blowhole 6
News The revitalization of Russell Wed Full of it 6
News Bernard Fox Mar 7 marcia neil 1
News County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16) Mar 5 Bing 11
Jiggers Mar 2 Pepper 3
Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny Mar 2 Bing 3
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,112 • Total comments across all topics: 279,439,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC