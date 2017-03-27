Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
Casey Charles McClain, 27, of 215 Church Street and currently incarcerated in the Warren County Jail pled to burglary and robbery - both first degree felonies - as well as theft by unlawful taking and simple assault before Judge Gregory Hammond on Monday. Hammond informed McClain that the maximum penalty on the robbery and burglary charges are both 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|Watchful eye
|13
|Bike Path
|Sun
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
