Magisterial District Judge Laura Bauer announces candidacy on Republican and Democrat ballots
Magisterial District Judge Laura S. Bauer, from Sugar Grove, has filed her nomination petitions to be a candidate on both the Republican and Democrat ballots in the primary election for the position of magisterial district judge of Magisterial District 37-3-01. The judicial district includes Clarendon Boro, Conewango Township, Elk Township, Farmington Township, Glade Township, Pinegrove Township, Sugar Grove Boro, and Sugar Grove Township.
