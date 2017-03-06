Magisterial District Judge Laura Baue...

Magisterial District Judge Laura Bauer announces candidacy on Republican and Democrat ballots

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Times Observer

Magisterial District Judge Laura S. Bauer, from Sugar Grove, has filed her nomination petitions to be a candidate on both the Republican and Democrat ballots in the primary election for the position of magisterial district judge of Magisterial District 37-3-01. The judicial district includes Clarendon Boro, Conewango Township, Elk Township, Farmington Township, Glade Township, Pinegrove Township, Sugar Grove Boro, and Sugar Grove Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Deer population 7 hr Tiona Mayor 4
John weber Sun ??? 5
News The revitalization of Russell Sun Bing 5
News County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16) Sun Bing 11
Jiggers Mar 2 Pepper 3
Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny Mar 2 Bing 3
Doesn't seem to be anything to do here. Mar 2 Bing 2
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC