Lewis pleads not guilty to 5 burglaries

Yesterday

A Jamestown, NY man has pled not guilty to numerous charges stemming from several burglaries in Warren County in 2015. William J. Lewis, 52, was charged by Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police last November for five different thefts that occurred between October 21, 2015 and November 2, 2015.

Read more at Times Observer.

