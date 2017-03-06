Latimer, McCullough win D-10 titles, ...

Latimer, McCullough win D-10 titles, team with Anderson, Hahn for first in relay

Lydia Latimer, Paige McCullough and the Warren Lady Dragons had quite the performances at the District 10 swimming championships at the SPIRE Institute on Friday and Saturday. Latimer earned a pair of individual golds in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while McCullough took gold in the 100 breaststroke and the duo teamed with Cara Anderson and Gabby Hahn to take first in the 200 medley relay.

