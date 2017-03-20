Lady Dragons end season at PIAA - Schampionships
A terrific season for Lydia Latimer, Paige McCullough, Gabby Hahn and Cara Anderson came to an end at the PIAA Class 3A swimming championships at Bucknell University on Saturday and Sunday. Action got underway on Saturday, with that quartet taking 22nd in the 200 medley realy with a time of 1:59.04.
