Kiwanis 4-H presentation held

Photos submitted to Times Observer Using a slideshow to illustrate the greatness of Country Music and Guitars, Melissa Bennett earned a blue ribbon at the 29th Annual Kiwanis 4-H Presentations program. The 29th annual Kiwanis 4-H Presentation program was held on Saturday, March 11, at the Jefferson DeFrees Family Center.

