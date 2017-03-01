Kingston bakery plans to open new location in downtown W-B
MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE Amberdonia Bakery will open a new location at East Northampton and South Washington streets in Wilkes-Barre. WARREN RUDA / THE CITIZENS' VOICE Butch Sacipi, who co-owns AmberDonia Bakery with his wife, Aida, started the business in Conyngham in 2010.
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path
|Feb 26
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|John weber
|Feb 24
|Slow Poke
|4
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Feb 14
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|Tanker Rollover
|Feb 14
|stop the madness
|1
|I'm sorry'
|Feb 14
|stop the madness
|2
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|4
|Jiggers
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|2
