Karlene Molinaro
Karlene S. Molinaro, 78, of Warren, PA., died Monday evening, March 20, 2017 at the John and Orpha Blair Hospice Home after an extended illness, surrounded by her family. She was born May 10, 1938 in Ridgway, PA.
