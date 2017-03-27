Karen Ahlgren
Karen Jewell Ahlgren, age 73, passed away on March 27, 2017 at the Rouse Home in Youngsville, PA. She was born in Warren, PA on October 31, 1943 the daughter of Arnold E. Jewell and Eleanor Johnson.
