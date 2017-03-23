Kane man faces two felony sex offense charges

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Kayhl James Nearing, 19, of Kane, drove from Kane to Warren to meet a 15-year-old female, also of Kane, who was staying the weekend at her sister's home in Warren on the weekend of Feb. 26. The juvenile told police that she had been dating Nearing when her sister picked her up and brought them both to Warren. She "admitted that she engaged in sexual intercourse with the defendant until her sister found them and stop what they were doing."

