Julie Tencate
Julie Fike Tencate, 60, of Russell, PA., passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 26, 2017 surrounded by family at the John & Orpha Blair Hospice Residence after a hardfought battle with ALS. She was born July 17, 1956 in Oil City, PA to the late Clarence and Nancy Nurss Fike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path
|Feb 26
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|John weber
|Feb 24
|Slow Poke
|4
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Feb 14
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|Tanker Rollover
|Feb 14
|stop the madness
|1
|I'm sorry'
|Feb 14
|stop the madness
|2
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|4
|Jiggers
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC