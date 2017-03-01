Julie Tencate

Julie Fike Tencate, 60, of Russell, PA., passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 26, 2017 surrounded by family at the John & Orpha Blair Hospice Residence after a hardfought battle with ALS. She was born July 17, 1956 in Oil City, PA to the late Clarence and Nancy Nurss Fike.

