John Scherpf
John E. Scherpf, age 93, of Tidioute, PA, passed away, March 17, 2017, in his sleep. He was born October 26, 1923, to the late Anna and Florian Scherpf, Sr. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church; the VFW and the FOE.
