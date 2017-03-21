John Colvin
A funeral service was held at the Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, March 20, for John A. Colvin, Sr., who died on Wednesday, March 15. Rev. Marcus Briggs, chaplain, Rouse Home and Warren General Hospital, officiated.
