John Colvin

A funeral service was held at the Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, March 20, for John A. Colvin, Sr., who died on Wednesday, March 15. Rev. Marcus Briggs, chaplain, Rouse Home and Warren General Hospital, officiated.

