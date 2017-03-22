Joan Kane
Joan M. Kane, 85, a longtime resident of The Rouse Home in Youngsville, PA, and formerly of Tidioute, PA, died Monday, March 20, 2017 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, PA. Born on July 3, 1931 in Warren, PA, she was the daughter of the late Fritz and Evelyn Anderson Lundberg.
