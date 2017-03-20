Jim Graziano
A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial for James W. Graziano, 79, of Warren, who died on March 15, 2017, was conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2017, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, Warren, with Fr. Richard Tomasone, Pastor, as main celebrant, and Fr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
|Bernard Fox
|Mar 7
|marcia neil
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC