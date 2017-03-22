Jason Michael Lee charged with rape in March incident
Jason Michael Lee, 42, of Warren, is charged with criminal attempt - rape: unconscious victim; criminal attempt - sexual assault; and criminal attempt - indecent assault: person unconscious. According to the affidavit of probable cause, the alleged victim was out with several people in Youngsville on the night of Saturday, March 11. They all returned to her residence in Youngsville at about 3 a.m., Sunday, March 12. The victim told police that she had gone to bed naked at about 4 a.m. and that some of the others were still awake.
