James Johnson
Johnson, 59, of Pleasant Township, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at his home. James was born March 24, 1957, in Warren, PA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernard Fox
|2 hr
|marcia neil
|1
|Deer population
|13 hr
|Tiona Mayor
|4
|John weber
|Sun
|???
|5
|The revitalization of Russell
|Sun
|Bing
|5
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Sun
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Mar 2
|Bing
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC