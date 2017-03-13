James Graziano
James W. Graziano, 79, of Warren, PA., died Wednesday morning, March 15, 2017 at U.P.M.C. Hamot, after a brief illness. He was born April 28, 1937 in Warren, PA., to the late Frank and Josephine Scalise Graziano.
