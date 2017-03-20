James Camp

James Dean Camp, 51, of Tiona, formerly of Sheffield, left his family due to natural causes on the morning of March 18, 2017 to be with the Lord, his mom and sister whom he missed dearly. Jamie was born on June 5, 1965 in Kane, PA to Neil Camp and the late Ruth McCandless Camp and was a lifelong resident of Sheffield graduating in 1983 from Sheffield high school.

