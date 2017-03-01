Jail considers replacing 1-point locks with 3-point
That was part of the message that Warren County Jail Warden Jon Collins - referring to some cell doors - brought to the Prison Board at a Tuesday afternoon meeting. Collins said that a representative from United Prison Equipment came in and did a demonstration of a new cell locking system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path
|Feb 26
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|John weber
|Feb 24
|Slow Poke
|4
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Feb 14
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|Tanker Rollover
|Feb 14
|stop the madness
|1
|I'm sorry'
|Feb 14
|stop the madness
|2
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|4
|Jiggers
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC