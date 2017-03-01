Jacob Brothers at Warren Alliance Church

Jacob Brothers at Warren Alliance Church

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

The Jacob Brothers, of Dillsburg, will appear at Warren Alliance Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 12. The Jacobs Brothers, veterans of gospel music, are dedicated to the ministry of spreading the Gospel through music. Since 1962 the group has traveled millions of miles, produced more than fifty albums, and hosted may international tours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bike Path Feb 26 Rustbeltretard 2
John weber Feb 24 Slow Poke 4
Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny Feb 14 Rustbeltretard 2
News Tanker Rollover Feb 14 stop the madness 1
News I'm sorry' Feb 14 stop the madness 2
Jasmine Lindgren Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 4
Jiggers Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 2
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,511 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC