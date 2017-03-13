Jack Coe
Jack Coe, 76, of Pittsfield, PA, died Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the John and Orpha Blair Hospice Residence in Warren, PA. Born on November 20, 1940, Jack was the son of the late John E. and Verna Buesink Coe.
