It's Sunshine Week
According to a statement from the Warren County LWV, the event kicks off in the Main Courtroom at 10:30 a.m. with a discussion on Sunshine Week, Sunshine Law and openness in government. President Judge Maureen Skerda will speak to the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worn pennsylvania
|Sat
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|John weber
|Mar 11
|Josh
|16
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
|Bernard Fox
|Mar 7
|marcia neil
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC