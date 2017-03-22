In their shoes; Commissioners to get ...

In their shoes; Commissioners to get first-hand look

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Is there a better way for county officials to understand what county employees do on a daily basis than to literally step into their shoes? "first step in doing different stuff like this, go and work some different jobs within the county and see how the thing works on the ground floor." "I think this is a sign of our interest in the jail and the guards and what they're doing over there," Warren County Jail Warden Jon Collins said that one of the dates set is a sentence court date so the commissioners will see the person before the judge, through the booking process and when they For anyone headed to Peterson Hill Road in Freehold Township, beware.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jasmine Lindgren 2 hr Backdoor Knockin 5
Ice cream man Mar 18 Bartender 1
Worn pennsylvania Mar 11 Rustbeltretard 1
Deer population Mar 8 Blowhole 6
News The revitalization of Russell Mar 8 Full of it 6
News Bernard Fox Mar 7 marcia neil 1
News County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16) Mar 5 Bing 11
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC