Hundreds file for positions in city, boroughs, townships
There are hundreds of names that will appear on primary election ballots in Warren County's city, boroughs, and townships this May. On Tuesday, candidates interested in positions as mayor, on city and borough council, as township supervisor, auditor, tax collector, judge of elections, inspector of elections, and constable had filed the necessary paperwork. In the City of Warren: Rep. Maurice Cashman and Dem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John weber
|5 hr
|You have no idea
|15
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
|Bernard Fox
|Mar 7
|marcia neil
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Mar 2
|Bing
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC