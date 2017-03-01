Geraldine Dailey
Geraldine Kay Dailey, 82, of Dunns Eddy Rd., Youngsville, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at the John & Orpha Blair Hospice House following a lengthy battle with COPD and emphysema. Jerry was born February 5,1935 in Evans City, PA to the late Clyde & Alice Davis.
