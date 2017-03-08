Photo courtesy of Selkirk Auctioneers and Appraisers This tomahawk pipe, which was reportedly carried by Chief Cornplanter of the Seneca Nation at the signing of the Fort Harmar Treaty of 1789, is up for auction at 10 a.m. and carries an estimated value of $25,000 to $35,000. A piece of history related to Chief Cornplanter and a 1789 treaty between the U.S. Government and the Iroquois Six Nations, including the Seneca Nation, is going up for auction Saturday.

