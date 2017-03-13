First-time PA hunters, trappers need ...

First-time PA hunters, trappers need training

Times Observer

First-time hunters and trappers need to go through some safety training before the Pennsylvania Game Commission will approve their licenses. The instructor will talk about the different actions - bolt, lever, and pump, for example - and safety concerns related to specialty hunting - muzzleloader and archery.

