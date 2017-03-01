Fiery food challenge
Electric Pepper Company, located in Russell, won a national award at the Fiery Food Challenge in January. EPC won the award for Medium Hot Sauce for their sauce, Frohlich: That Garlic Sauce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John weber
|7 hr
|???
|5
|The revitalization of Russell
|8 hr
|Bing
|5
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|8 hr
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Mar 2
|Bing
|3
|Doesn't seem to be anything to do here.
|Mar 2
|Bing
|2
|Bike Path
|Feb 26
|Rustbeltretard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC