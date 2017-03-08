Fehlman set to embark on NCAA wrestling championships
Current Lock Haven wrestler and Warren Area High School graduate D.J. Fehlman will be competing in the NCAA wrestling championships next week in St. Louis. Fehlman's drop from the 141-pound weight class to 133 took him from battling nationally-ranked Lock Haven teammate Ronnie Perry for a starting spot to cementing his own spot in the Bald Eagles' lineup, and wrestling well enough to qualify for next week's NCAA Championships.
