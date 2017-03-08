Family of Camp Lejeune victims also compensated

Veterans and surviving spouses are not the only people eligible for health care compensation for diseases contracted from contamination at Camp Lejeune. According to Larry Neal, who was a Navy Corpsman who trained and served at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, in North Carolina, from 1963 to 1967, The act states that veterans who served 30 days at the base between Jan. 1, 1957, and Dec. 31, 1987, are eligible.

