Family of Camp Lejeune victims also compensated
Veterans and surviving spouses are not the only people eligible for health care compensation for diseases contracted from contamination at Camp Lejeune. According to Larry Neal, who was a Navy Corpsman who trained and served at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, in North Carolina, from 1963 to 1967, The act states that veterans who served 30 days at the base between Jan. 1, 1957, and Dec. 31, 1987, are eligible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worn pennsylvania
|Sat
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|John weber
|Sat
|Josh
|16
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
|Bernard Fox
|Mar 7
|marcia neil
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC