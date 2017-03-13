Facade grant program announced along Rt. 6
Photo submitted to Times Observer Joe Lanich, of Laughing Owl Press, talks to representatives of the Department of Community of Economic Development. PA Route 6 Alliance and the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship have announced they will be launching a regional facade grant program for communities along Route 6 in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
