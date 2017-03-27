A funeral service for Erma N. Ford, 84, of Matthews Run Road, Youngsville who passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the John and Orpha Blair Hospice House in Warren was held on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 11 am at McKinney Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Inc. in Youngsville with Rev. Marcus Briggs,chaplain of the Rouse Home officiating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.