Edwin Weaver
Edwin H. Weaver, 91, of Schramling Road, Corry, PA passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Hamot UPMC in Erie. Born in Irvine, PA on February 5, 1926, he was the son of the late Forest E. Weaver and Margaret Huckabone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path
|Thu
|HappySchlappy
|3
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Thu
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Wed
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC