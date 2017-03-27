Edwin Weaver
A funeral service for Edwin H. Weaver, 91 of Schramling Road, Corry, PA, who died Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at UPMC Hamot, Erie, PA was held on Sunday, March 26 at 2 pm at McKinney Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Inc., 54 West Main St. Youngsville with Rev. Kathy Thompson, Youngsville Free Methodist Church officiating.
