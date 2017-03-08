Ed Burris appointed
Warren County Veterans Affairs Director Ed Burris has been appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf to serve on the Pennsylvania State Veterans Commission. The commission meets regularly with the Adjutant General - who is in charge of both the Pennsylvania National Guard and the Pennsylvania Department of Veterans Affairs.
