Dragon wrestlers end season at Northwest Regional tourney
A fantastic season for the Warren wrestling came to an end at the 3A Northwest Region tournament in Altoona on Saturday. Jake Fankhouser at 120 and Nick DeSimone at 160 came the closest to finishing in the top three and advancing to the state championships, finishing two wins shy.
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John weber
|13 hr
|???
|5
|The revitalization of Russell
|14 hr
|Bing
|5
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|14 hr
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Mar 2
|Bing
|3
|Doesn't seem to be anything to do here.
|Mar 2
|Bing
|2
|Bike Path
|Feb 26
|Rustbeltretard
|2
