Dorothy Bright
Dorothy Bright, 87, passed away on March 19, 2017 at Tryon Estates in Columbus, NC surrounded by her family. Dottie was predeceased by her parents Fredrick and Grace Marburger, a son David Bright, a grandson Tim Bright, and two brothers, Fredrick Marburger and James Marburger.
