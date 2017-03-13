Domestic Relations offices combine

According to Court of Common Pleas of the 37th Judicial District of Warren and Forest Counties President Judge Maureen Skerda, the two offices will be combined as of April 1. "The combined office will be designated as the Domestic Relations Office of the 37th Judicial District for Forest and Warren Counties," The main office will be located at 333 Hickory Street, Warren. That office is temporarily located in the Warren County Courthouse.

