Domestic Relations offices combine
According to Court of Common Pleas of the 37th Judicial District of Warren and Forest Counties President Judge Maureen Skerda, the two offices will be combined as of April 1. "The combined office will be designated as the Domestic Relations Office of the 37th Judicial District for Forest and Warren Counties," The main office will be located at 333 Hickory Street, Warren. That office is temporarily located in the Warren County Courthouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John weber
|3 hr
|Duh
|17
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
|Bernard Fox
|Mar 7
|marcia neil
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC