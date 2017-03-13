Details in murder of Sheffield graduate released in affidavit
An affidavit for the arrest of Adam Densmore gives more insight into what allegedly happened to Clarendon-native Ashley Mead. Densmore has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body in the killing and dismemberment of his ex-girlfriend, Mead.
